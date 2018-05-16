× Worldly Fellow Fred Weintraub explains why the Royal Family is much more than the UK Kardashians

Longtime Chicago journalist, WCIU contributor and Worldly Fellow Fred Weintraub joins Justin to discuss the upcoming nuptials of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. Fred talks about his role as Chicago’s expert on the royal family, when he became interested in covering the royal family, what people don’t understand or may not know about the royal family, how the royal family dedicates their lives to service, the relationship between the royals and the press, what makes this particular wedding so unique and why this wedding is so important.

