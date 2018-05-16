× Will Illinois bring back the death penalty?

The Daily Line‘s Rae Hodge, A.D. Quig and Heather Cherone join Justin to break down the top local political stories making news this week including the Illinois Senate advancing new rules about the gun dealer licensing bill, Governor Rauner wanting to bring back the death penalty in some instances, Cook County hospitals losing roughly $165 million due to widespread errors and Mayor Emanuel dismissing a nonprofit parks group’s lawsuit that accuses the Obama Presidential Center organizers of a “bait and switch” for shifting its purpose away from being a true presidential library.

