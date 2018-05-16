× Top Notch Burgers in Chicago, Troubles with Social Media, Nerdfest and More! | Full Show (May 15th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (May 15th) we welcome Colin Ballog (Front Manager) of Chicago’s Bill’s Bar and Burger (30 East Hubbard Street) who delights us with some of Chicago’s best burgers from his brand new restaurant! Then, Jenn Roads joins us on air to discuss the troubles with Social Media and of course we welcome our good friends from the upcoming Nerdfest happening here in Chicago. All this and more!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

