× Top Five@5 (5/16/18): Ryan Reynolds is everywhere, Tom Wolfe is remembered, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, May 16th, 2018:

President Donald Trump blasts sanctuary cities, Rep. Adam Kinzinger has concerns over President Trump’s comments about easing sanctions against ZTE, the first trailer for the long-awaited Freddie Mercury biopic, Ryan Reynolds continues his promotional tour for “Deadpool 2,” and author Tom Wolfe is remembered.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3504908/3504908_2018-05-16-204308.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

