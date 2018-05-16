Top Five@5 (5/16/18): Ryan Reynolds is everywhere, Tom Wolfe is remembered, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, May 16th, 2018:
President Donald Trump blasts sanctuary cities, Rep. Adam Kinzinger has concerns over President Trump’s comments about easing sanctions against ZTE, the first trailer for the long-awaited Freddie Mercury biopic, Ryan Reynolds continues his promotional tour for “Deadpool 2,” and author Tom Wolfe is remembered.
