The Startup Making Veterinarian Visits Simpler & More Comfortable

Visiting a vet for old or young pets can be a difficult experience for them and their owners. However, taking an old school idea and adapting it to pet care is helping to change that. Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) chatted about the early stage start up, MVS Pet Care, with Todd Giatrelis (CEO and Founder of MVS Pet Care) and how making house calls for pets is just one of the business avenues within the $66 billion dollar pet care industry.