The Pickwick Theatre Classic Film Series Presents Planet of The Apes

Matthew Hoffman, programmer for The Pickwick Theatre Classic Film Series, discusses their two showings of Planet of the Apes later today / Wednesday May 16th at 2pm and 7:30pm with Nick Digilio.

Plus details about some renovations coming to the Pickwick and the series’ fall schedule!

