The Opening Bell 5/16/18: The Biggest Decision in a Legal Process – Finding The Right Lawyer

If you ask someone who’s needed legal services in the past, they will tell you finding the right attorney was usually the hardest part. Steve Grzanich jumped on the line with Matthew Horn (CEO and Founder of Legal Services Link) to learn how the massive legal industry is due for disruption and how Matthew’s platform is finding success across the country. Todd Giatrelis (CEO and Founder of MVS Pet Care) then explained how he is taking on his own challenge of breaking into the $66 billion dollar pet industry with his franchise network of house call veterinarians.