× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 5-16-18

What a terrific show we have for you! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin welcomes Heather Cherone, Rae Hodge and A.D. Quig from The Daily Line to discuss all things local politics, our resident philosopher Al Gini returns to the show explore what it means to be a great leader, writer and professor Matthew Shenoda joins the show for a robust conversation about race and the power of diversity and inclusion, we break down the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle with The Worldly Fellow Fred Weintraub and since it’s Wednesday we end the show with a visit from The DuPage Picker who is here to evaluate your stuff on “The Swap Meet!”

The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio