The Chicago Theater Scene Rocks with a look at: " Memphis the Musical" (Porchlight), "Jesus Christ Superstar" (Lyric Opera) and "To Catch a Fish," (Timeline Theatre)

This week Paul goes behind the curtain to look at 3 powerful productions on the stages of Chicago’s superb theater world. The Tony Award winning “Memphis” is presented by Porchlight Music Theatre and stars Liam Quealy (Hughy Calhoun), Aeriel Williams (Felicia Farrell) and director Daryl Brooks talk about the Music of our Souls in this great musical that is a must see! Then, the Lyric Opera Theatre has blown the roof off of Chicago with its production of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” and star Michael Cunio (Pontius Pilate) talks about the production as well as his breakout work in Jersey Boys, Under the Street Lamp, and a new exciting venture covering the work of Etta James. A great talent you don’t want to miss. Finally, the stars of Timeline Theatre Company’s “To Catch a Fish,” join Paul to talk about this disturbing but based on a true set of events story. Geno Walker (who plays the lead Terry Kilbourn) and the queen of Chicago Theater, Linda Bright Clay (Brenda Cameron) talk about the power of the show and the relationships that play out on stage. The focus is on theater this week and you’ll definitely want to listen in!