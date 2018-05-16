× The Carry Out 5-16-18: “All I want on my basketball team is players mentioned in rap songs”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump’s financial disclosure including a repayment of more than $100,000 to his personal lawyer Michael Cohen, Mayor Emanuel being upset with an anti-Obama Library nonprofit park group, police saying one man was preying on patients in Berwyn and Riverside using hospital intel to steal from people while they were sick and vulnerable, the White Sox losing another game to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Cubs taking on the Atlanta Braves, the Bulls getting the 7th pick in the NBA Draft and police investigating unattended luggage at Ogilvie Transportation Center.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio