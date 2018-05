× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.16.18: Laurel or Yanny?

Hump day! We honored our final 2018 WGN Radio Walk of Fame inductee, Pierre Andre, today. Chuck Shriver remembers writing news for Pierre to read and being fascinated by his professionalism. Steve Dale brought in the cutest dog, Max, that we are hoping gets adopted. Roe Conn chimes in on life and Dean Richards brings us a drum line! Oh.. and did we mention that we got a visit from some world class rugby players?