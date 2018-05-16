× Roe Conn Full Show (5/16/18): A scientist explains the “Yanny v. Laurel” phenomenon, John Kass looks Rahm’s odds at re-election, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, May 16th, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on an incident involving an active shooter at Dixon High School, Chicago Tribune columnist John Kass looks at Rahm Emanuel’s chances of winning re-election, Tom Skilling forecasts nice weather, the Top Five@5 features the first trailer for the along awaited Freddie Mercury biopic, Real Clear Politics’ AB Stoddard looks a growing list of ethical concerns facing President Trump, Richard Roeper has an early preview of “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” and Chief Scientist for Dolby Laboratories Poppy Crum explains why some people are hearing “Yanny” & others are hearing “Laurel.”

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3504913/3504913_2018-05-16-205713.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​