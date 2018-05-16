× Professor Al Gini explores what it means to be a great leader

We always love when one of our favorite guests returns to the show! Al Gini, The Download’s resident philosopher, joins Justin to discuss the Great Man Theory of Leadership. Al talks about where the Great Man Theory comes from, the three U.S. Presidents that were considered great men (Washington, Lincoln, FDR), why Winston Churchill is considered to be a great man despite many flaws, the 20th Century version of the Great Man Theory, if you need to be a great person to be a great leader, if social movements impact the Great Man Theory, why Barack Obama wouldn’t be considered a great man and if President Trump will someday be considered a great man. Does the Great Man Theory still stand up today?

