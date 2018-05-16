× Neil Flynn talks ‘The Middle’ finale and what’s next

As the series finale for “The Middle” nears, Bill and Wendy welcome actor Neil Flynn to the show. They talk about the grand series finale, the best and worst episodes, what he will miss the most from the show, working with Jerry Van Dyke, his new show, ‘Abby’s’, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.