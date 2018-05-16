× League of Legends Patch 8.10, Mid-Seasonal Invitational Analysis & Pyke: The Blood Harbor Ripper reveal

Inven Global, E-sports reporter James Hong discusses the changes in characters, weapons, rune trees in League of Legends patch 8.10. The Mid Seasonal Invitational is recapped & the character analysis of Pyke: The Blood Harbor Ripper is given.

For articles on various E-sport games visit: Invenglobal.com

Follow Inven Global on Facebook at: Facebook.com/invenglobal

Like Inven Global on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Invenglobal

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine

Pyke: The Ripper’s Revenge | Champion Trailer – League of Legends