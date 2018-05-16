× Laurel or Yanny? Chief Scientist for Dolby Laboratories explains

Chief Scientist at Dolby Laboratories Poppy Crum, Ph.D. joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to explain the science behind why the internet has divided people into two camps: those who heard “Laurel” & those who heard “Yanny.” The controversy stems from social media influencer/vlogger Cloe Feldman tweeting a simple question about a short piece of audio: “What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel?.” Crum explains the science of audio perception and what makes us hear the way we do.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3504902/3504902_2018-05-16-203302.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

