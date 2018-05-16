× Is it possible to undo years of American racism?

Professor Matthew Shenoda, Columbia College Dean of Academic Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and special advisor to the president, joins Justin to talk about America’s problem with dealing with race, the importance of confronting race issues directly, why we won’t progress if we don’t tackle these issues head on, how race has permeated all parts of our culture and bringing a progressive mission to the curriculum of Columbia College.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio