Guth and Huppke on Politics | Worst. Lava. Ever

It’s Wednesday, and you know the drill. Amy and Rex team up to discuss the latest in politics. On today’s episode, Amy and Rex talk about Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, Donald Trump Jr.’s testimony on the Russia probe, the controversial US Jerusalem embassy opening, Tomi Lahren getting owned with a history lesson about her immigrant ancestors, and much more.