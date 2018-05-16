× Common sense for car leasers

Carlease.com CEO Andy O’Dwyer is here to talk some pressure off host Scott Kitun. Carlease connects users with the right car, solid dealerships and good offers while delivering the car to your door. Unfortunately for Scott, his beloved electric car Howard got into a bad crash. Scott and the leased car will be alright, and he’d like some input. Good thing O’Dwyer joins the show to talk with him about car care and the opportunity with leasing.

Get $250 off the cost of your first lease.

