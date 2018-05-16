× Chicago holds the throne when it comes to parking

Yona Shtern is CEO of ParkWhiz and he’s connected garages, consumers and major brands together in order to streamline the parking process. ParkWhiz recently had to decide whether to host their own service or work it into other platforms. What did they do? Either way, there’s no need to sweat about getting to your next outing!

