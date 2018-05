× Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.16.18: Short show but actor Neil Flynn says hello

Bill and Wendy only stick around for a hour today due to White Sox baseball. They talk to ABC’s ‘The Middle’ star Neil Flynn about the show’s finale. Then, Dr. John Duffy stops by to talk about how to motivate your kids at the end of the school year.

