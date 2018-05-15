× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/15/18: Netflix Cruises, Mascot Gender Inclusion, & What is The ASAE?

Netflix seems to have solid long term plan for success and Jon Najarian agrees, as he told Steve Bertand about his stock tip of the day and other market news. Andrew Heath then shared the latest results from a water survey noting that 30% of Illinoians have issues with their water quality, while Suzanne Muchin taught Steve about the survey to help create gender inclusion for mascots, and John Graham provided background information on what exactly the American Society of Association of Executives is and what they do.