WGN reveals the future of radio

WGN Radio moves studios and offices to 303 E. Wacker Drive, 18th Floor

WGN Radio announced that it will move its studios and offices to the 18th floor of 303 E. Wacker from the Tribune Tower at 435 N. Michigan. The first official broadcast from the new studios at 303 E. Wacker will happen in June.

The new space offers sweeping vistas of both the Chicago River and Lake Michigan. Built and designed exclusively for WGN Radio, the new 16-thousand-square-foot headquarters offers two Allstate Skyline Studios with northeast and northwest views, six dedicated studios to the podcast platform WGN Plus, and a 650-square-foot performance studio and stage for live music and radio dramas with seating for 25 plus standing room.

At the epicenter of the studio space is the WGN Radio journalism hub, home base for the station’s 24/7 news room. The new headquarters includes an expanded video production suite with green screen for WGN Radio’s in-house content agency DATS.

The layout invites all employees to work in the content space and features state-of-the-art lighting for video production, broadcast, and streaming. WGN Radio’s chief engineer Bill Murdoch has spearheaded the entire project.

“An investment like this represents the strength of our brand beyond traditional broadcast. It recognizes our success on every platform. What an exciting time for this 94-year-old start-up,” said WGN Radio Station Manager & Vice President of Content Todd Manley.