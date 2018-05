× Thirty Percent of Chicagoans Have Water Quality Issues

Did you know that J.D. Power does reviews/studies for more than just cars and consumer products? Well, Steve Bertand (Host of The Witntrust Business Lunch) learned that for three years now, Andrew Heath (Sr. Director of the Utility Practice at J.D. Power) has been overseeing the nation wide study looking at water customer satisfaction and Illinois doesn’t stand out among the results.