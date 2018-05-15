× The Opening Bell 5/15/18: The Smooth and Steady O’Hare Terminal Overall

Talks of updating O’hare’s International Airport have been happening for a while now, but work is actually progressing with the completion of the American Airlines “L Stinger” terminal and the project only took 24 months. Steve Grzanich discussed the smooth process with Frank Mullaghy (VP at FH Paschen Aviation Group) and how they managed to work at an airport that is flying people in and out 24/7. Ivan Colon (PR and Marketing Director at Wedding Salon) then joined Steve to discuss the beginning of the wedding season with one of their countrywide showcases coming to Chicago, and the influences that are driving the market right now. Also for Chicago’s Showcase on Monday, May 21st, use code “WGN” for complementary tickets.