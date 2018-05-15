× The Luxury Wedding Market Isn’t Slowing Down For Millennials

Wedding season is in full swing as Ivan Colon (PR and Marketing Director at Wedding Salon) explained to Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) the biggest trends going on across the country, but also the influences that are coming from across the pond with the royal wedding on everyone’s mind. Ivan also noted the impact millennials are having on the industry with a focus on experiences, that ultimately leads to a big price tag. Coming to Chicago, The Wedding Salon Chicago Showcase is on Monday, May 21st, at the W Chicago – Lakeshore Hotel expanding on all of these ideas. Use code “WGN” for a pair of complementary tickets.