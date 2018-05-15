× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.15.18: Meghan Markle’s wedding dress, John McCain “dying anyway,” sports betting, “Gun Share” art installation

To start, John asks everyone what they think of Meghan Markle’s wedding dress price tag. Then, John asks listeners what they think of the White House’s lack of public apology, following an inappropriate remark made by Communications Aide Kelly Sadler in reference to the ailing John McCain. Former WGN Radio Sports Reporter and currently an anchor for Vegas Stats & Information Network, Sam Panayotovich joins the show to explain where he thinks the new Supreme Court ruling will take sports betting. John invites Brady Campaign and Center to Prevent Gun Violence Co-President Kris Brown, to explain why the organization was commissioned by the Chicago Sun-Times to create a “Gun Share” exhibit in the Daley Plaza. Finally, John and the team wonders whom is to blame for the exploitation of a caged tiger at a Florida high school prom.