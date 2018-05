× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.15.18: Comfort Wombat

The great Roger Trimestea and Spike O’Dell joined the show today to talk about Roger being included in the 2018 WGN Radio WOF class. They were hilarious! Dean Richards checked in from a cab in NYC. We met an awesome Kid of the Week and Paul Coyte is already Royal Wedding’d out. Dr. Kevin Most explains Melania Trump’s kidney issue and Big O checks in on agriculture.