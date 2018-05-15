× Nocturnal Journal (5/12/18): Dorrell Creightney photo archive, Melinda Mullins, Anna Soltys, the ‘Dumpster Babies’

On this week’s Nocturnal Journal, Dave Hoekstra welcomes Vanessa Stokes and artist Keith Brownlee talk about maintaining the photography archive of Stokes’ father Dorrell Creightney, and the improbable journey Creightney to opening Chicago’s first black-owned photography studio.

(18:22) Country songstress Melinda Mullins and Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum editor Michael McCall join the show to discuss the upcoming tribute to the music of Springfield, Missouri at the Museum, Hoekstra’s Springfield documentary and the influence of the Ozark products, including Melinda’s father, prolific songwriter Johnny Mullins.

(35:41) Local singer/songwriter Anna Soltys stops by for a couple songs and previews her upcoming record release party at Martyrs on May 18, her journey in completing the album- becoming a new mom in the process- and more.

(52:38) Graham Courter, John Gorman, Tom Puschautz and Paul Puschautz of the Chicago-based rock band Dumpster Babies play a pair of tunes and talk about why the music scene and the bar/restaurant industry seem to draw the same people, and more.