× How to keep your moving company a cut above the fray with 3MD Relocation Services

It’s Tuesday night so that means we have another episode of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with 3MD Relocation Services Principals Joseph Joyce and John Fahey Jr. about what it means to be in the storage and moving business, what 3MD Relocation Services does for its customers, the critical importance of planning a move, the challenges involved in moving large companies, how the industry has changed through the years, the impact of technology on the business and how Signature Bank was able to help them keep their business thriving in Chicago.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio