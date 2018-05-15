× Have We Gone Overboard With Calls To The Police? | Full Show (May 14th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! Patti takes listener calls and texts as we tackle the ongoing issue of frivolous calls to the police.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER