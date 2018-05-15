× David Hochberg: How To Buy A House with No Money Down

He’s the man who saves us all a ton of money. He’s mortgage expert David Hochberg. David is the Vice President of Lending at Perl Mortgage. He joins the Bill and Wendy show to talk about Perl Mortgage’s VA Loan Tip of the Day, low down payment options for purchasing a home, refinancing, credit tips, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.