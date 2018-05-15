× Danger, Will Robinson! Actor Maxwell Jenkins is a tiny genius

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by actor Maxwell Jenkins! Maxwell, who plays Will Robinson on Netflix’s ‘Lost In Space’, talks about how he found out he had landed the starring role, balancing his busy acting career with school, his excitement for season 2, and he quizzes Bill and Wendy on their knowledge of the Constitution. Because, you know, this kid knows everything!



