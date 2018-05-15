× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Romina L.

Romina L. is a 5th grader at Piper School in Berwyn. She is also a member of the school’s Our American Voice (OAV) club, a program that seeks to teach youth about civic engagement through community problem solving. Romina’s OAV group decided to adopt a charity every few months and devise creative mechanisms for raising funds. The group raised $800 in September for the Red Cross in support of hurricane relief. In November, they raised $241 for a donation to Honor Flight to commemorate Veteran’s Day. Later that month, they hosted a showing of Secret Life for Pets, which raised $412 for PAWS Chicago. Crazy Week in February resulted in $368 for the Ronald McDonald House. Currently they are fundraising for St. Jude’s. Romina is one of the OAV leaders. She is a hard worker, extremely compassionate, does what is right and a true role model for everyone around her. Keep up the great work Romina!