× Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.15.18: YES

Today’s guests include CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey, actor Maxwell Jenkins, and David Hochberg. Bill and Wendy talk about sick days, the passing of Tom Wolfe, progressive rock band ‘YES,’ color-changing clothing, ‘Lost in Space,’ VA loans, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.