× 2018 WGN Radio Walk of Fame: Roger Triemstra

The Steve Cochran Show welcomes 2018 WGN Radio Walk of Fame class inductee, Roger Triemstra, to the show to talk about the big day of Friday. Roger said he loved Wally, Spike is crazy and he and Bob Collins would go at it with each other. Roger says it was a different era of radio. Roger tells Mary that everyone though she was a Dutch lady. Roger is still quick as a whip and we can’t wait for his interview on Friday. Spike O’Dell makes a surprise appearance!