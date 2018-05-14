× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/14/18: The Mom Project, GMA Construction Group, & Social Media Adds Productivity

A lot can happen in one week with Chicago’s tech scene so Steve Bertrand checked in with Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis to learn about the most up to date business stories from Chicago Inno, like The Mom Project’s recent success. Cornelius Griggs was introduced as one of the Tyree Aware finalists representing GMA Construction Group, and Jim Jaworski recapped the latest digital news from across the social media realm.