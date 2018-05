× Tyree Award Finalist #1: GMA Construction Group

The James Tyree Award is an annual competition from the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce and each year, Steve Bertrand (Host of The Wintrust Business Lunch) previews the finalists of the competition. The first finalist is Cornelius Griggs (President of GMA Construction Group) and he explained how his upbringing and world travels lead him to create a mission driven construction company that is going beyond the business.