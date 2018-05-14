× Top Note Tonic is making cocktails fun again

Mary Pellettieri, President and Co-Founder of Top Note Tonic joins Justin on Industry Night to talk about her career, her move from craft beer to tonics, the history of tonic, what goes into making a craft tonic, how her background in brewing has helped her in the tonic industry, the amount of science involved in creating good tonic and how they convince a restaurant or bar to use their product.

