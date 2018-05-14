× The US Jobs Situation – Quality over Quantity

The US jobs market is in a good place right now, but it’s always a good time to step back and assess the jobs we have. Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) discussed with David Graeber (Author of “Bullsh*t Jobs” and Professor of Anthropology at the London School of Economics) about what kind of jobs fall into this category and how there are more unfulfilling jobs in the market now than in recent years. Does your jobs fall into the b.s. jobs category?