The Opening Bell 5/14/18: Helping African-American Communities Achieve Home Ownership

Home ownership is a dream for many people, but for minorities, it’s becoming more difficult to achieve. Steve Grzanich sat down with Courtney Jones (CEO of Dearborn Realtist Board) to discuss the hardships that the African-American communities across the city and country are facing when it comes to home ownership. David Graeber (Author of “Bullsh*t Jobs” and Professor of Anthropology at the London School of Economics) then explained how the US might need to focus on the better quality of jobs instead of quantity to contribute meaning to the rest of the world. Is you job considered b.s. job?