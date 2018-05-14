× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.14.18: “Chasing New Horizons,” Losing Abraham Lincoln’s priceless artifacts, John McCain, sports betting

John turns to you for your opinions on sports gambling, after the Supreme Court appealed the ban of the activity across the country. Then, Chasing New Horizons: Inside the Epic First Mission to Pluto authors Alan Stern and David Grinspoon join the show to explain how a space craft was set back on track after it went off the radar on its way to Pluto. The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation CEO Carla Knorowski explains to John why some precious Lincoln artifacts may have to be put up for auction this summer. You can donate to the museum’s cause here. And, finally, John wonders why the White House has not issued an apology, nor denied, an inappropriate joke made by one of its staff, about John McCain.