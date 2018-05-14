× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 5-14-18

We have a wonderful show to start the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Chris Varones and Dave Lundy are here to chat/argue all things national politics, the tremendous writer Robert Kurson discusses his new book, “Rocket Men: The Daring Odyssey of Apollo 8 and the Astronauts Who Made Man’s First Journey to the Moon,” Mary Pellettieri, President and Co-Founder of Top Note Tonic, talks about the craft tonic market, Bill Holderman tells us about directing and co-writing the new film, “Book Club” and we end the show in Studio 435 with some great music courtesy of the tremendous local artist Brandon Fox!

The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio