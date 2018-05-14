× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/14/18): Why Ramirez/Sacks/Rahm deal isn’t getting the coverage it deserves, two brothers tell a tale of growing up “Mob Adjacent,” and very Kasso Mother’s Day

The Chicago Way w/John Kass, Episode 103: John Kass and Jeff Carlin this week welcome Chicago Tribune Editorial Board member and columnist Kristen McQueary to the podcast to talk about why a business deal between Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s money guy, closest confidant and top fundraiser Michael Sacks and labor boss Jorge Ramirez, another Emanuel guy and chairman of the Chicago Sun-Times, isn’t getting a lot of coverage. Brothers Jeffrey & Michael Gentile, Jr. join the conversation to talk about their new book, “Mob Adjacent: A Family Memoir.” Plus, Mr. Science looks at the power of volcanoes and Kasso has questionable Mother’s Day plans.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3503706/3503706_2018-05-14-143806.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D4194.mp3

