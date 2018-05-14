× The Carry Out 5-14-18: “I wonder why sports betting wasn’t legal in the first place. Oh, right, misery and suffering from addicted gamblers who ruin their lives and the lives of their families”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include protests erupting in Gaza over the United States opening an embassy in Jerusalem, Governor Bruce Rauner wanting to reinstate the death penalty in some instances, the Supreme Court ruling that states are free to legalize sports betting, Margot Kidder passing away, the Cubs losing to the Braves 6-5, the Sox taking the day off before taking on the Pirates tomorrow night, the Bears finishing up their rookie mini-camp and a new study showing that Americans are suffering from severe depression.

