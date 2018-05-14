× The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation may have to sell Lincoln artifacts to pay back loan

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation CEO Carla Knorowski joins John to explain how it acquired the personal artifacts of Lincoln, and why six other items belonged to Marilyn Monroe. And, she tells John why the Foundation might have to sacrifice part of its Lincoln collection, including the blood-stained gloves that were in the president’s pocket the night he was assassinated. Don’t let the museum lose these precious artifacts. Donate today.