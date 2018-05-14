× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.14.18: One sandwich for the rest of your life

Steve Cochran and the crew get in-studio visits from Chuck Swirsky (who will get inducted in the WGN Radio Walk of Fame this Friday); The Sandwich King, Jeff Mauro; White Sox TV broadcaster, Steve Stone; as well as Dr. Nila Alsheik and Kristin Root who spoke about the importance of breast cancer screenings.

Steve also has his weekly visits with Dr. Kevin Most, and CNN’s Ryan Nobles. Dean Richards calls in from New York and Steve reads texts from listeners about who their favorite WGN Radio personalties of all time are.