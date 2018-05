× “Sarah Vaughan Live at Mister Kelly’s” at the City Winery: Celebrating the multicultural, fascinating legacy of one of Chicago’s most loved venues

Daryl Nitz, David Marienthal, Adam Carston & Caleb Smith joined Rick to talk about “Sarah Vaughan Live at Mister Kelly’s,” May 21 at City Winery. They delve into the amazingly rich cultural history of Mister Kelly’s and talk about the documentary they are working on about the venue, featuring the likes of Woody Allen & David Mamet.