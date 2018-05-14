× No Coast Cinema Ep. 39 | Comfort Film with Raul Benitez and Emily Perez, Chicago Critics Film Festival Recap

This week on No Coast Cinema, Tom and Conor welcome back show regular Raul Benitez and assistant programmer Emily Perez to preview some of the free screenings at Comfort Film this season.

Tom and Conor also recap their time at the Chicago Critics Film Festival with some of their favorite screenings and stories, including a surprise run-in with director Marc Turtletaub.

