Live from Studio 435: Brandon Fox

The tremendously talented artist Brandon Fox joins Justin in Studio 435 to talk about his career, when he first became interested in music, how his family influenced him musically growing up, the importance of having a musical outlet in high school, his recent record, “Remedy,” the process of making the new record, the goal of wanting to bring back “feel good” music, the joy and pride of playing live, the support he received when he started talking about his personal issues and why he’s donating all proceeds of the new record to Mental Health America. Brandon also sings a couple of songs including “Bring Me Down” and “Lost it All.”

